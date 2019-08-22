|
|
Jason Norman Abramowitz, of Columbia, MD, and graduate of Oakland Mills High School, passed away on August 18, 2019, at the age of 34; he is survived by his beloved parents, Adele Abramowitz and Clifford Abramowitz, his brother, Joshua (Tara) Abramowitz, grandmother, Mary Ellebracht, and nephew and niece, Caleb and Caleigh Abramowitz, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents Natalie and Leon Abramowitz, and William Ellebracht.
Funeral services will be held at Oakland Mills Interfaith Center - The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia MD 21045on Thursday, August 22 at 10am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 8501 LaSalle Road, Suite 106, Towson, MD 21286. Please see the Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. website for shiva information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019