Jason Patrick Reid, firefighter, lifeguard, improv actor, foodie/chef, on-call bartender, Kickball League legend, Tom Petty super fan, pro wrestler in training, comic book aficionado, debate champion, collector of all things 80s, dedicated karaoke singer, expert gift-giver, Ravens PSL owner, and devoted Orioles fan (yes, even this year), died peacefully and surrounded by family on June 3, 2019. Our Lord's cup will now runneth over with the best crab soup on earth, now in heaven. Jason was raised in Bel Air, MD, and attended St. Margaret's School, the John Carroll High School and Kutztown University of PA. He is survived by his mother Harriet, brother Michael, sister-in-law Heather, his nephew and nieces – Jack, Ciara and Georgia – who he worshiped and adored, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, god-children and friends who were all like family to him. He is preceded in death by his father, John, who Jason missed very much. On June 17th, 2019, Jason's 45th birthday, we ask that everyone commit a Random Act of Kindness – something that we were all lucky enough to benefit from every day with Jason. #BeKind4Jason We invite family and friends to join us for a memorial service on June 19, 2019, at 2pm at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD. A celebration of Jason's life will follow at 4pm at Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company, 214 Wise Avenue, Dundalk, MD. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Jason's honor to the Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company or the at .