Jason Wayne Lewis, age 36, went to be with the Lord suddenly Saturday October 10, 2020 just hours before his mother Brenda Lynne Lewis. He was the son of John Wayne and Brenda Lynne (nee Hunt) Lewis and husband of Aleia Thomas Lewis. He was most proud of his children Jordan Lewis and Nevaeh Lewis and Arianna Pozzuoli.
Jason loved being outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes. He participated in many sports and activities coming up such as karate, football, baseball, basketball, boy scouts and more. He loved making people happy and would do anything for anyone. He loved his family with all of his heart, especially his children. Nevaeh being the youngest child was always found connected to his hip and in his arms. Any time spent around Jason, would always involve unlimited humor and laughter.
Jason is survived by his father, John Wayne Lewis, his devoted sister Ashley Catherine Lewis of Joppa, his wife Aleia Thomas Lewis and his loving children Jordan and Nevaeh, of Abingdon, and Arianna Pozzuoli of Essex. He also leaves his grandfather Robert Hunt of Abingdon, aunt Debora Colfesh of Greenwood Delaware, uncle James Dean Lewis, of Edgewood, aunt and uncle Linda and Gary Wheatley, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, Jeffrey and Sandra Hunt of Edgewood and well as many cousins and loving friends.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 5:30-6:30 pm with a memorial service to follow at 6:30 pm.
