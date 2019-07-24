Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jasper Snell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jasper "AL" Snell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jasper "AL" Snell Notice
On July 21, 2019; Jasper "Al" Snell, age 93; of Overlea; beloved husband of the late Faith "Nikki" Snell; devoted father of Stuart (Susan) Snell, Bonnie Green, Nikki Behre and Karen Snell; cherished grandfather of Stuart Snell, Brendan Snell, Tracey (Kenny) Daniels, Michael ( Meghan) Green, Kelly Behre, Chad ( Marion) Behre and Sean (Rachel) Behre; great grandfather of nine.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Al's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, July 26 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a memorial service will be held 11 AM Sunday. Inurnment Moreland Memorial Park. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now