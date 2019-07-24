|
On July 21, 2019; Jasper "Al" Snell, age 93; of Overlea; beloved husband of the late Faith "Nikki" Snell; devoted father of Stuart (Susan) Snell, Bonnie Green, Nikki Behre and Karen Snell; cherished grandfather of Stuart Snell, Brendan Snell, Tracey (Kenny) Daniels, Michael ( Meghan) Green, Kelly Behre, Chad ( Marion) Behre and Sean (Rachel) Behre; great grandfather of nine.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Al's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, July 26 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a memorial service will be held 11 AM Sunday. Inurnment Moreland Memorial Park. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019