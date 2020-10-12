1/1
Jay Fred Cohen
Jay Fred Cohen, 86 of Columbia, Maryland, passed away on October 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sonya Cohen (nee Finklestein), his daughters and sons in law, Robin and Dirk Gilliam, Lisa and Jeff Caplan, his grandchildren, Carlie and Brett Caplan, his sister and brother-in-law, Paula (nee Cohen) and Irv Gemora.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ephriam and Sarah Cohen (nee Greenberg).

Services are private. Please omit flowers, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue, 10236 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21042 (www.Smallmiraclesrescue.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjudes.org).

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
