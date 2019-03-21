Home

Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
For more information about
Jay Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Miller Jr.

Jay Miller Jr. Notice

Jay Miller Jr. Notice
On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Jay Leon Miller, Jr., age 92, of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully. Husband of the late Margaret W. Miller, father of Jay L. Miller, III and his wife Belva of Fredericksburg, VA, and John L. Miller and his wife Anna Helen of Sandston, VA. Grandfather of Tara Eggington (Simon) of Las Vegas, NV, Melissa Amrol (Roger) of Glenview, IL, Jason Miller (Shanda) of Mechanicsville, VA, Lauren Knowles (Bolling) of Richmond, VA, and the late Jeremy L. Miller.; he is also survived by his great-grandchildren Jackson and Campbell Amrol, Amelia and Joseph Miller; his dear extended family Kathy and Charlie Smith of Laurel, MD, and the community of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Laurel, MD.In keeping with Jay's written instructions, there was not a visitation, service or flowers. The interment was held privately. Arrangements were handled by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD, 21075.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
