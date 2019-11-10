|
|
On Friday, November 8, 2019 Jayne Volpitta (nee Dorr) of Timonium, age 86 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved wife of the late Frank M. Volpitta; devoted mother of Lisa Walker and husband Michael Allman, Gregory Volpitta and wife Nancy, Susan Forsyth and husband James, Michael Volpitta and wife Mary, Catherine Tiralla and husband David, Mary Elliott and husband Timothy; also survived by 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren with 2 on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Jayne will lie in state on Thursday, November 14 in the chapel of Stella Maris from 9:30 AM-10 AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jayne with memorial contributions to Operation Smile or Rett Syndrome. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019