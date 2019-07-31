Home

Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
On July 28, 2019 Jayson L. Osterhoudt beloved husband of Johanna D. Osterhoudt (nee Walker); devoted father of Nikolas Osterhoudt and Patrick Osterhoudt; loving son of Marsha Taylor and Jay Osterhoudt; dear brother of Alexander Hallfors, Sterling Hallfors and Sean Osterhoudt; Also survived by many family members and friends.

Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Rd. (at Echodale) on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM, with cremation services to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Baltimore Firefighters W & O Fund, 1202 Ridgely Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
