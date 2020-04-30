|
Jean A. (Bodie) North 88
Died April 6 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 68yrs Norman North, a son David North and his wife Marlena North, grandson Christopher Wrenne, granddaughter Jeanne (Wrenne) Robinson and her husband Ronald Robinson, greatgrandson Eli Robinson. Jean loved the seashore from New Jersey to the Carolinas and camping mostly in Wild West Virginia, Jean worked in the Washington DC and Baltimore MD area since 1951 and retired in 1997. Memorial service may be held at a later date.
