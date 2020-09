Jean Alevato passed from this life on September 5, 2020. She was a beloved wife to the late Anthony Alevato. Devoted mother to John Alevato, Sharon Burton and her husband Frank, Jeannie Tirschman, Denise Eberwein and her husband Rob. Grandmother to 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is pre deceased by her parents Steve and Doris Kreisher and brothers George and Jim Kreisher. Jean is also survived by a niece, nephew and cousins.



A graveside service was held on Friday September 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Arrangements by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.



