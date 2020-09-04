1/1
Jean Armendt
1931 - 2020
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Jean Kleine Armendt. Born July 21, 1931 in Gonzales, TX, Mrs. Armendt was the daughter of Walter Daniel Kleine, Jr. and Hazel Birkman Kleine. She graduated from Lamar High School, Houston, TX. While attending Rice University in Houston, she met and married her beloved husband of 58 years, Bradshaw Frederick Armendt, Jr. Jean moved from Texas to Maryland in 1953 when her husband Brad joined the Ballistics Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground. She began working at the Harford County Library in 1969, became Branch Librarian in Havre de Grace in 1973, and after that served as Branch Librarian in Edgewood and later in Aberdeen until 1989. She was a long-time resident of Bel Air, MD, a Master Gardener, and an avid sailor. She enjoyed sailboat racing, cruising on the Chesapeake Bay, and traveling the Intracoastal Waterway. She is survived by son Bradshaw Frederick Armendt III and wife Jenny of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter Katherine Armendt Sorci and husband Ross of Annapolis, MD, daughter Caroline Jean Armendt of Catonsville, MD, and grandchildren Alexander Miller, Benjamin Miller, Jessie Armendt, John Armendt, Ross J Sorci, and Nicholas Sorci. Mrs. Armendt is also survived by her sister Virginia Kleine Howe of St. Augustine, FL, and her brother Walter Daniel Kleine, III of San Antonio, TX.

Interment private. A memorial will be held at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund or to a favorite charity. Arrangements by Harry H. Witzke Family Funeral Home of Ellicott City, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
