|
|
Jean Elizabeth Smith Butcher, 92, made her transition at Azalealand Nursing Home on April 7, 2020.
Born April 1, 1928, in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Jean was the daughter of Robert and Belle Smith. She received her Bachelor's of Science in Health Education at State Teachers College in East Stroudsburg, and her Master's Degree in Counseling from Johns Hopkins University.
Jean met the love of her life, Thurman Butcher, at a YWCA dance while he was in the Army. After a short courtship, they were married on February 19, 1955. Jean then joined Thurman in Germany where he was stationed. In 1956, they moved to Baltimore and then to Columbia, Maryland where they raised their daughter, Cheri Butcher Hester. They greatly supported Cheri in her love for theatre and in her stage career.
Working in the Baltimore Public School system, Jean was a guidance counselor at Catonsville High School where she loved interacting and helping students. After the Butchers retired, they moved to Savannah in 1992 where they helped their daughter and son-in-law raise their four children, who loved their "Grammy." Jean loved to cook for them. One of her many specialties was homemade Dill Dip and Sourdough Bread!
Jean was a member of Wesley Monumental UMC for many years. She then transferred to Asbury Memorial UMC when her son-in-law, Billy Hester, became Asbury's senior minister.
Jean and Thurman loved to travel the world together, especially on cruises. They were also active bowlers. They cherished being with family and friends on cruise ships, in bowling alleys, at church, at their home, or anywhere else they could spend time with friends and loved ones. Jean was known for her bubbly personality, her infectious smile, and her tremendous meals.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman, of 63 years; and her brother, Bob Smith. She is survived by her daughter Cheri Hester (Billy); four grandchildren: Chelsea Hester-Bradt (Chris), Christi Hester, Wendell Hester, Wesley Hester; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ozella and Leon Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Jean's wonderful personal caregivers: Sharon Cannon, Carmellia Allen, Carrie Henderson, and Aratavia Fulton. The Hesters would also like to thank the staff of Azalealand and the staff of Hospice Savannah.
Due to COVID-19, there will only be a small graveside service at this time. Plans will be made later for a Memorial Service.
Remembrances: Asbury Memorial UMC, 1008 East Henry Street, Savannah, GA, 31401.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, Georgia (912) 352-7200.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020