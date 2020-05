On May 14, 2020, Dr. Jean Clark of Kingsville, MD, beloved wife of the late Gerald Clark; cherished mother of Tom Clark and his wife Karen, Kathy Hamrick, Debbie Purkey, and the late Mike Clark. Also survived by 6 beloved grandchildren, 15 loving great grandchildren and loved by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com