On May 14, 2020, Dr. Jean Clark of Kingsville, MD, beloved wife of the late Gerald Clark; cherished mother of Tom Clark and his wife Karen, Kathy Hamrick, Debbie Purkey, and the late Mike Clark. Also survived by 6 beloved grandchildren, 15 loving great grandchildren and loved by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2020.
