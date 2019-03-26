Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Mller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Dorothy Mller

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jean Dorothy Mller Notice
On March 24, 2019, Jean Dorothy Miller (nee Grenzer), 83 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Albert Dominic Miller, Jr.; devoted mother of Joanne Miller Waldron, Albert Dominic Miller, III. and William H. Miller; loving grandmother of Scott L. Waldron, Jr., Albert D. Miller, IV. and Ashley Saville Hayes; great grandmother of Chase Jacob Hayes; dear sister of Joan F. Grenzer, Louis E. Grenzer, M.D. and William H. Grenzer, Jr.; also survived by many loving family members and friends.The family will have a memorial service on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 9534 Belair Road, Nottingham, Maryland 21236. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Perry Hall High School Booster Club (www.phhsboosterclub.org). Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now