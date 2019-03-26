|
On March 24, 2019, Jean Dorothy Miller (nee Grenzer), 83 of Parkville, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Albert Dominic Miller, Jr.; devoted mother of Joanne Miller Waldron, Albert Dominic Miller, III. and William H. Miller; loving grandmother of Scott L. Waldron, Jr., Albert D. Miller, IV. and Ashley Saville Hayes; great grandmother of Chase Jacob Hayes; dear sister of Joan F. Grenzer, Louis E. Grenzer, M.D. and William H. Grenzer, Jr.; also survived by many loving family members and friends.The family will have a memorial service on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 9534 Belair Road, Nottingham, Maryland 21236. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Perry Hall High School Booster Club (www.phhsboosterclub.org). Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019