On November 10, 2020 Jean E. Kerns (nee Hossler) beloved wife of the late Charles Theodore "Nick" Kerns and devoted mother of Lois Jean West and her husband Stephen J. West. Loving sister of the late Marian Combs. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the Trinity United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 194, Cashtown, PA 17310. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com