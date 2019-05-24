Home

On Sat. May 11,2019 Jean passed away at the age of 98. Her husband, Richard H.Raab ,preceded her in 2013.She is survived by her son, P. Lane Raab.For many years she enjoyed her pursuit of Genealogy.She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames ,Daughters of the Cincinnati and Maryland Historical Society.She was a graduate of Indiana State University.A reception in her honor is planned for June 15th, from 3:30-5:00 in the Community Room at 4100 N. Charles St.Burial will be out of at a later date
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 24 to May 26, 2019
