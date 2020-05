On May 4, 2020 Jean Edsall, 93 years old, passed away. She was the wife of the late Raymond Edsall; devoted mother of Debbie McMillan, Gary Edsall, Nancy Hoffman and her husband Steven, and Ray Edsall and his wife Michelle; cherished grandmother of Leeanna, Geno, Angela, Julianna, Rachel, and the late Jeremy; loving great-grandmother of Shawn, Dominic, Sofia, Brent, Remy and Rocco; loving daughter of the late Edward and Melba Fick; dear sister of Erma Sergi.Services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com