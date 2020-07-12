Jean Farrell

1/1
On March 14, 2020, Jean M. Farrell (nee Marooney), beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Farrell; devoted mother of Lynn Horn and her husband John, Janet Farell and her husband Joe Drach, Thomas Farrell and his wife Kathy, Brian Farrell and his wife Sue, and Terry Farrell and his wife JoAnne; loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 6.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Immaculate Conception Church, 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
