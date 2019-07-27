|
|
On July 22, 2019, JEAN FRANCES LUCIDO, beloved wife of Joseph Gabriel Lucido; devoted mother of Joseph Lucido, Tereze Bosica (Louis), Robert John Lucido (Tracy), Jane Duvall (Ralph), and Patrice McGeeney (Scott Frazier); loving grandmother of Kristin and Gina, Michael, Maria and Megan, Lauren, Robert and Jonathan, Katy and Andrew, and Logan and Hunter; adoring great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Tuesday, 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Wednesday, 10:00am at the Church of the Resurrection. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 27, 2019