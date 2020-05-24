On May 18, 2020 Jean Grae Suter (nee Sutherland); mother of Jan Lynn Deike and Paula Marie Suter.
Interment private. memorials in her name may be made to Our Daily Bread 725 Fallsway Baltimore, MD 21202. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
www.mwfuneralhome.com
Interment private. memorials in her name may be made to Our Daily Bread 725 Fallsway Baltimore, MD 21202. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
www.mwfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.