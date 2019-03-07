Home

On March 5, 2019; Jean Guzick, of Baltimore; beloved Wife of the late John Guzick; Loving mother of J. Michael Guzick and wife Betsy, Andrea Hough and husband Phillip, Richard T. Guzick and wife Betty Ann and William J. Guzick and wife Alice; Cherished Grandmother of Kelly Guzick, Karen Guzick Rist Marchiori, Tara Hough, William F. and Sarah Guzick; also survived by three great-grandchildren; devoted sister of John Cramblitt and the late Dolores Swoboda.Family and friends will honor Jean's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, March 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at Evans on Saturday, 11:00 AM, followed by interment at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019
