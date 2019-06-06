|
Jean Elizabeth Harbaugh, 92, of Westminster, MD, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Beloved sister of Paul Harbaugh; aunt of Daniel, David, Janice and John Harbaugh and Diane Granic. Retired 1st-grade teacher, Franklin Elementary in Reisterstown. Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, June 7th at The Church of the Open Door in Westminster. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Private burial. Memorials to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements entrusted to Myers-Durboraw FH in Westminster. Condolences at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 6, 2019