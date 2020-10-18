Regina "Jean" Gertrude Sweeney Heck, 97, of Parkville, Maryland, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1923, the daughter of Gertrude (Gallagher) and Edward H. Sweeney, Jean worked at Girard Bank and the Philadelphia Navy Yard during World War II. In 1947, she married John Anthony Heck, Jr, to whom she remained an adoring and devoted wife for more than fifty-two years until his passing in February 2000, and with whom she had five children. The family moved to Baltimore County in 1963, where she remained until her death.
Jean was known for her quick wit and lively sense of humor, her love and loyalty to family and friends, and her appreciation for the New Jersey seashore. An active member of the Oakcrest Village community since its inception (Resident #0001), Jean gained particular fame for her love of line dancing and the monthly "Elegant Gala". Jean's jokes and her laughter will be greatly missed by: her surviving sisters Madeleine Kaczmar and Elizabeth (Betty) Channell; her surviving children, Patricia Heck Brown and her husband Roger, Bonnie Heck Becker and her husband Kevin, Bob Heck, and her son John's widow, Elizabeth Castle Heck; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Forrest, Sarah, Molly, Micaela, John, Bryce, Will and Henry; great-grandchildren Stone, Eli, and Edie; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her husband, Jean was predeceased by her son John, her daughter Christine, her brother Edward and her sister Patricia Owston.
The family is grateful to her friends at Oakcrest and caregivers from Avila Home Care.
A well-distanced Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church, 2407 Laurel Brook Road, Fallston, MD, on Monday, October 26 at 10:30 am. A live stream of the service will be broadcast on You Tube : St. Mark Church, Fallston, MD
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The USO or NARSAD (National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia & Depression)
Messages of condolence may be sent to: Legacy.com