On Sunday, April 28, 2019 Jean W. Helldorfer beloved wife of the late John Adam Helldorfer; devoted mother of Anne H. Wagner wife of Richard O. Garber, Mary Claire Helldorfer wife of Robert P. Danner and Elizabeth H. Grefe' wife of G. Nicholas Grefe'; loving grandmother of Nicholas J. and Sarah E. Grefe'; cherished sister of the late Margaret Liston and Mary Lee Pabst. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Stella Maris Chapel on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 11:00 to 11:30 AM at which time a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to June 2, 2019