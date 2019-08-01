|
Jean Koch of Columbia MD, born Eleanor Jean Kays on January 20, 1925, passed away on July 23, 2019, at the age of 94. One of eight children, she was born in Versailles, MO.
In 2011, she was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, John Howard Koch. She was a homemaker, then worked in a bookstore, wrote verses for several greeting card companies, was an avid quilter, and among other artistic endeavors, created a stained glass art business with her husband.
She is survived by two daughters, Jean Kothe (Charles) of Kalamazoo, MI, and April Tayman (David) of Columbia, MD; four grandchildren, Charles Kothe (Lori) of Seattle WA, Lisa Anderson (Matt) of Indianapolis, IN, Elizabeth Shipe (Steve) of Clarksville, MD, and Jacqueline Tayman of Columbia; and six great-grandchildren, Samuel, Annika, Penelope, Warner, Franklin, and Lena. In addition, she is survived by her brother Jackie R. Kays (Wanda) of Chillecothe, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, 251 18th St. South, Suite 630, Arlington, VA, 22201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2019