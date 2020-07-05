Jean Lewis

In memory of Jean Elizabeth Lewis. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Calloway, MD at the age of 87. She was born December 17, 1932, in Baltimore, MD to Claudia and Elmer Kimball. Beloved wife of Fletcher Harrison Lewis. Loving mother of Gail Hamby and husband Larry, David Brian Lewis and wife Cecila, Diane Lepson and former husband Terry, and the late Valerie Cooke. Cherished grandmother to Brett, Wendy, Allison, Tina, Joshua, Kelly, Jennifer, Ryan, Sandi, TJ, and Corey. Great grandmother to Kylie, Kourtney, Matthew, Kolbet, Finleigh, Hazel, Nora, Ryan, Ella, Maddy, Olivia, Victoria, Alicia, Elizabeth, and Lennox. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Baron and Charles Blaine Kimball. She was predeceased by her sister Laura Koblish. She is also survived by her beloved dog Mia. Her memory will be cherished by all those lives she touched. She will be interned in Arlington Cemetery with Fletcher at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request you make donations to Hospice House, Calloway, MD or the American Heart Association
