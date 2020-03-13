Home

Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church
110 Ritchie Highway
Pasadena, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church
110 Ritchie Highway
Pasadena, MD
View Map

Jean Lois Tate

Jean Lois Tate Notice
Age 92. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Allen Wesley Tate, Sr.; mother of Allen Tate, Jr. (Nancy), Gail Erickson (Ken), David Tate (Stephanie Everett), Vivian Czajkowski (John), Janice Zephir (David) and Keith Tate (Karen). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 110 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund, 3110 Gracefield Rd. Silver Spring, MD 20904.

www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
