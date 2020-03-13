|
|
Age 92. On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Allen Wesley Tate, Sr.; mother of Allen Tate, Jr. (Nancy), Gail Erickson (Ken), David Tate (Stephanie Everett), Vivian Czajkowski (John), Janice Zephir (David) and Keith Tate (Karen). Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Severna Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 110 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund, 3110 Gracefield Rd. Silver Spring, MD 20904.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020