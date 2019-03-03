Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Baugher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Baugher

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jean M. Baugher Notice
On February 26, 2019, JEAN MARIE BAUGHER, beloved wife of the late Paul F. Baugher; devoted mother of Kenneth L. Cavey (Bridget), William B. Cavey (Mary), and Robert D. Cavey (Linda). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 1-3 & 5-7 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 4261 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. Interment will follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church in her memory. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now