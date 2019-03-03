|
On February 26, 2019, JEAN MARIE BAUGHER, beloved wife of the late Paul F. Baugher; devoted mother of Kenneth L. Cavey (Bridget), William B. Cavey (Mary), and Robert D. Cavey (Linda). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 1-3 & 5-7 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 4261 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. Interment will follow in Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church in her memory. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2019