|
|
Jean M. Hannagan, a 53 year resident of Laurel, Md. died peacefully in her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was 89 years old. Jean went on to join her husband of 63 years, Rev. Mr. Frank Hannagan, who died in 2017. She is survived by her two children, Valerie Jean Oliver Palmen (Corey) and Allen Thomas Hannagan (Denise) and her eleven grandchildren Donny, Michael, Nicky (Faith), Michelle (Adam), Jesse, Calvin, Darcy, Jake, Jessica, Courtney (C.J.) Cody, and her great grandson Liam. Jean is also survived by her brother, Thomas Mertz (Pam). Jean Mertz was born in Washington, D.C. on September 26, 1930 to Allen and Ruth Mertz, who preceded her in death. She had two brothers, Jim and Tom Mertz. Jim also preceded her in death. She worked as a legal secretary in Washington, D.C. for a number of years. Jean had been a very active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Fish of Laurel, Elizabeth House and the Washington, D.C. Cursillo Movement. She held a pilot's license when she was in her 20's, and greatly enjoyed flying. Jean loved puzzles of any and every kind, and she wrote logic problems professionally. She enjoyed playing cards immensely. She was an avid reader, bird watcher and gardener and she loved to sing and play the guitar. Jean also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, as well as a group of wonderful friends. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Elizabeth House of Laurel.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2020