Jean M. Riordon, of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Baltimore Co. Maryland passed away in the care of Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. She was 86 years old. Jean was born on November 5, 1933 to the late Harold James and Helen Albright Pinder in Bucyrus, OH. She graduated from Martinsburg High School, and attended Shepherd University in W. VA where she met and married her husband Ray, in 1955. They had four children. She taught Elementary Education, served as an assistant director at the YWCA, and owned and operated Fantasy Flowers. She specialized in silk flower arrangements for weddings. She was noted for her support of the Towson University Swim Team along with her husband, produced incredible amounts of lasagna for students. She loved, and was always ready for a party – and didn't want them to end. She was caring, loving and supportive. Jean also sponsored exchange students, helping people to find what they needed. Jean's faith came alive and was refreshed as she joined Mays Chapel UMC, in the 1980's.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Raymond Riordon and her children: Dennis James Riordon, and his wife Nancy Sweeney, of West Ocean City, MD; Michael Joseph Riordon, and his wife Lorelei, of Clearwater, FL; John Garrison Riordon, and wife Theresa, of Georgetown, DE; and Cynthia Lee Riordon, of Millsboro. Also surviving are her brother: Jim Pinder, of North Canton, OH; ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many extended family members and friends.
A memorial service and Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 11911 Jenifer Road; Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Pastor Laurie Tingley will officiate. Interment follows in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Shepherd University Financial Aid Office; In Memory of Jean Pinder Riordon; P.O. Box 5000; Shepherdstown, W.VA 25443.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020