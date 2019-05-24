Jean Monroe Stocker passed away at Country Gardens Assisted Living on May 21, 2019, at the age of 92. Jean is predeceased by her husband Lee Baird Stocker. Jean is lovingly survived by her three sons: David and his wife Judy, William and his wife Patricia, and Gerald and his fiancée Debbie as well as her grandchildren Sarah, Justin, Joseph, Christopher, and William, Jr. Jean was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and lived in Maryland since 1969. She received her degree in chemistry from Ohio Wesleyan College, served as Postmaster in Fork, Maryland and was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Perry Hall and later St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia, Maryland. She enjoyed her family, pets, round dancing, and serving her church in various roles.Visitation will be held at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road, Kingsville, Maryland on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4 pm, and 7-9 pm. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9534 Belair Road, Perry Hall, Maryland on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 am. Interment will be held at St. Michael's Lutheran Church Cemetery. A catered luncheon will then be served in the church fellowship hall, following the committal service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Perry Hall or St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia.www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary