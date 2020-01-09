|
|
On January 7, 2020, Jean McComas Brandt of Sykesville, and formerly of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late T. Marshall Brandt, devoted mother of Thomas M. Brandt, Jr., Carol B. Staton, and Stephen R. Brandt, loving sister of Mabel Louise Frowe; also survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Fairhaven Chapel, 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, MD 21784.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21042.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 9, 2020