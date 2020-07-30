1/
Jean O'Donnell
On July 24, 2020 Jean Marie (Goodman) O'Donnell, beloved mother of Timothy O'Donnell and his wife Barbara, David O'Donnell and his wife Beth Ann and Brian O'Donnell and his wife Amy, dear sister of John Goodman and Nancy Ewing, cherished grandmother of Jeffrey and his wife Sara VanMatre, Timmy, Libby, Sarah, Ryan, Nolan, Brady and Tate and great grandmother of Emerson and J.J. Ms. O'Donnell is also survived by the father of her children, Timothy O'Donnell as well as her grandson in law, Jeremy Haslam and his wife Bridget.

Due to the current pandemic all services and interment for Ms. O'Donnell will be held privately. Those who desire may direct memorial contributions in Ms. O'Donnell's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Message of condolence may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
