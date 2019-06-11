Jean R. Carr, age 94, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 8, 2019 at Glen Meadows Retirement Community in Glen Arm, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Walter Parke Rupert and Jean Campbell (Beatty) Rupert and wife of the late Homer Burke Carr. A respected Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, she also served as a Sunday School Teacher for 52 years, shared her beautiful soprano voice with several church choirs, and was a member of the Bel Air First Presbyterian Church. Having graduated from Bard Avon Business School and the Baltimore School of the Bible, she retired as a secretary from Harford County Public Schools and at one time was the President of the Bel Air Homemakers Club. She was an avid reader and an award-winning quilter, and she also had a love of music, playing both the piano and organ. Additionally, she found much joy tending her lovely flower gardens and enjoyed researching her family's genealogy. Survivors include two daughters, Elaine Michael of Boonsboro, MD and Diane Jacobson of Bel Air, MD; four grandchildren, Creig Jacobson, Erin Jacobson, Jessica Claudy, and Nathan Michael; and four great-grandchildren, Kirsten Claudy, Bailey Claudy, Jack Michael, and Katie Michael.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Parke Rupert, III. Contributions may be made to the Helping Up Mission, 1029 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary