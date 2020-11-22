On November 19, 2020; Jean (Gina) Cassizzi (nee Piccoli); wife of the late James V. Cassizzi; loving mother of James V. Cassizzi, Jr. and wife Peggy, Michael Cassizzi, Sr. and wife Lisa, Joann J. Schoenfeld and husband Gary; dear sister of Erman Piccoli and his wife Peggy, Albert Piccoli and his wife Elaine; sister-in-law to Michael Cassizzi, is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, interment at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in honor to Our Lady of Fatima Church or Alzheimer's Association
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.