1/1
Jean R. Cassizzi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On November 19, 2020; Jean (Gina) Cassizzi (nee Piccoli); wife of the late James V. Cassizzi; loving mother of James V. Cassizzi, Jr. and wife Peggy, Michael Cassizzi, Sr. and wife Lisa, Joann J. Schoenfeld and husband Gary; dear sister of Erman Piccoli and his wife Peggy, Albert Piccoli and his wife Elaine; sister-in-law to Michael Cassizzi, is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church, interment at Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in honor to Our Lady of Fatima Church or Alzheimer's Association. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks must be worn and social distancing must be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved