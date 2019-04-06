Home

On April 1, 2019, Jean Frances Roche, 93, of Stewartstown, PA, beloved wife of the late Terence Roche; devoted daughter of the late Frank & Margaret Trout; loving mother of Marla Kay Robinson and the late Frank Dennis Roche; cherished grandmother of Matthew Robinson and Megan McElhaney & her husband Zachary; great grandmother of Monroe Parker McElhaney; sister of the late John Trout, Curvin Trout, Minnie Pafel & Hazel Harvey.A Graveside Service was held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
