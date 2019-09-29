Home

Jean Schlosser DYER


1924 - 2019
Jean Schlosser DYER Notice
Mary Jean Schlosser Dyer, age 95, died peacefully at home on September 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alexius Aloysius Dyer Jr. and dear mother of Mary Ellen Dyer, Anne Dyer Fontaine, Alexius A. Dyer III (Charon), F. Kelan Dyer, Jean Dyer Jones (Barclay) and the late John Charles Dyer. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, three "instant" grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 6500 York Rd., on Friday, October 4th from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, October 5th at 12:00 Noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Church (Hamden). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the School Sisters of Notre Dame 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore MD 21212 or Catholic Charities 320 Cathedral St. Baltimore, MD 21201. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
