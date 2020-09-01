1/
Jean Susan Ruehl
Jean Susan Ruehl, beloved wife of Richard Herbert Ruehl, passed away on Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 due to complications with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Julius and Jean Rohrbach, both deceased. She is survived by her brother James Rohrbach. She is also survived by her sons, Richard Lee Ruehl, Bryan Scott Ruehl, Shawn Michael Ruehl, as well as daughter-in-laws, Stacy Lynne Ruehl, Deborah Marie Ruehl, Robin Lynn Ruehl and her grandchildren Joshua Ruehl, Ashely Ruehl, Caroline Ruehl, Katelyn Ruehl, Logan Ruehl, Grady Ruehl, Jenna Ruehl. Jean Ruehl graduated from Patterson High School and resided in Ellicott City, Maryland. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She found much joy in spending time with family and friends and could be found in Ocean City, Maryland or Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. A private burial service will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the American Cancer Society. For donation information and to make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
August 31, 2020
My deepest sympathies Uncle Richard. I loved Aunt Jean she was wonderful. We will miss her so.
Love,
Rachel
Rachel Hoenes
Friend
