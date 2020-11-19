1/
Jean Tompkins
1923 - 2020
Jean Tompkins, of Catonsville, MD, died early morning on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020, peacefully in her home under hospice care at Charlestown Retirement Community. Her children were with her until a few hours before her death. She was born in 1923 in New Castle, PA, the oldest of three children of Sam and Elizabeth Edelstein. In accordance with her wishes she was buried with military honors at a private graveside service in the Jewish section of Columbia (MD) Memorial Park. She was predeceased by her parents and two younger sisters, Barbara (Daniel) Grant and Ruth (Joseph) Markley. She was a veteran of WWII, having enlisted in the Navy and attaining the rank of Yeoman second class at the time of her honorable discharge. While in New Castle she volunteered extensively, serving her Synagogue and the Jewish community as a long time Sunday school teacher, Synagogue board member and financial secretary. She was twice president of the Synagogue sisterhood and twice president of the Lawrence County chapter of Hadassah, of which she was a lifetime member. She was the first woman commander of Lawrence County Jewish War Veterans Post 136 and the first woman commander of the Lawrence County Veteran's Council.

Upon moving to Maryland, she served as commander of the Howard County Jewish War Veterans Post, treasurer of the Charlestown Jewish Group, and treasurer of the Charlestown Garden Club. She volunteered extensively in the Maryland community during her retirement.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Tompkins and Diane McComb, son-in-law, James McComb, granddaughters, Sarah (Scott) Bruns and Dr. Molly Hutto, great grandsons, Oscar, Emmett, and Ronan, nieces, Karen, Joann, Harmony, and Sandra, brother-in-law Joseph, and several cousins.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
