Jean Waugh

Jean Dorothy Shipley Waugh quietly passed away on Sunday, June 21st at the Oakcrest Village Senior Center after a long series of illnesses. She is survived by her brother Robert Earle Shipley Sr. of Halethorpe, MD. her sons; Steven Waugh and spouse Susan Quinn of Fallston, MD. and Gary Waugh and spouse Marianne Waugh of Parkton, MD.; 5 Grandchildren, Jonathan Waugh, Dylan Waugh and spouse Emily Waugh, Patrick Waugh and spouse Destinie Carbone, Emily Waugh and spouse Kenne Toula and James Waugh; 2 Great-Grandchildren, Audrey Waugh and Carly Waugh. A private ceremony will be held at the Immanuel Cemetery in Lauraville, MD. at a later date.
The family would like to thank all of the many staff and caregivers at Oakcrest Independent Living, Assisted Living and the Care Center at Cardinal Cove, the Visiting Angels and the caregivers of Avila Homecare for their tireless and loving care.
I lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider making a donation to The Dementia Society of America. https://www.dementiasociety.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.