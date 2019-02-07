Home

Services

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
Pylesville, MD
Jeanette C. Katen of Forest Hill, MD passed away on February 5, 2019 at her home from complications due to cancer. She was 77 years old, just about one week shy of her 78th birthday.Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Filippa and Samuel Brusio.Jeanette was known around Bel Air as "the Super Fresh Lady" for her enticing announcements she made as a cashier of the daily sales over the intercom of the store. In addition, she taught catechism classes in previous years at St. Ignatius Catholic Church of Hickory, MD. She was devoted to her family and her faith.Mrs. Katen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenneth G. Katen of Forest Hill; two daughters, Bernadette E. Van Hulle, of Felton, PA and Catherine M. Mastrangelo, of Forest Hill; two son-in-laws, Joseph M. Van Hulle of Felton, PA and John Mastrangelo Sr. of Forest Hill; grandchildren, Joseph M. Van Hulle II of Felton, PA, Salvatore M. Mastrangelo and Antonio M. Mastrangelo of Forest Hill, and soon a granddaughter; one sister, Sarah DeFatta of Baltimore; and two brothers, Martin Brusio of Perry Hall and Vincent Brusio of Aberdeen; the late siblings, Mary Doyle of Forest Hill, Joseph Brusio of Baltimore, Mario Brusio of Baltimore, Philip Brusio of Baltimore, Rose Stefanoni of Whiteford, Rita Dilorio of Abingdon, and Samuel Gene Brusio of Baltimore.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1-4 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 11 at 10 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Pylesville, MD. Interment will take place in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
