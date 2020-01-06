Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Jeanette Del Bene
On January 3, 2020, Jeanette Del Bene (nee Petrello), beloved wife of the late Peter J. Del Bene; devoted mother of Peter James Del Bene (Nancy K. Alexander) and Thomas J. Del Bene (Diana Arrabal) and mother-in-law to the late Stacey Del Bene; loving grandmother of Lauren, Christopher (Anuja), Sarah and Michael Del Bene.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wed., Jan. 8th from 4 to 7 PM where a Memorial Service will be held on Thur., Jan. 9th at 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bykota Senior Center; 611 Central Ave.; Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 6, 2020
