Jeanette Drosinos, 92 passed away October 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Wife of the late John Drosinos and the matriarch to her family. Beloved mother of Pete (Debbie) Drosinos, Steve (Rose) Drosinos, Angie Stavrakis, David Drosinos and the late Michael Drosinos. Grandmother to her 10 Grandchildren, John (Karen), Dimi (Semone), Timmy (Jill), Andrew, Patrick (Katie), Nia (Andy), John, George (Jill), Maria and Theo (Courtney) and her 17 Great Grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm and 6pm to 8pm, with a Trisagion Service at 7pm, at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral Home, 2325 York Rd, Lutherville Timonium, MD. Jeanette will lie in repose on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10am to 10:30am at the Chapel of the Resurrection within the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, MD. Interment Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Annunciation Senior Center, 24 West Preston Street, Baltimore, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2019