On March 20, 2019, Jeanette E. Hymiller (nee Wollschlager); beloved wife of the late Carl Hymiller; devoted mother of the late Charles Smith and his surviving wife Lila Smith; loving grandmother of Dawn Smith-Sison, Christine, Michael, Christopher and David Smith; dear aunt of Mary Fran and Curtis Betzel and extended family; beloved friend of Marilith Smith and Bonita Martin. Jeanette was a choreographer who taught many people how to dance; she was a champion crafter who won many awards at the Maryland State Fair; she loved hummingbirds and spending time with her family and friendsRelatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019