Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
For more information about
Jeanette Hymiller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Hymiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette E. Hymiller

Notice Condolences Flowers

Jeanette E. Hymiller Notice
On March 20, 2019, Jeanette E. Hymiller (nee Wollschlager); beloved wife of the late Carl Hymiller; devoted mother of the late Charles Smith and his surviving wife Lila Smith; loving grandmother of Dawn Smith-Sison, Christine, Michael, Christopher and David Smith; dear aunt of Mary Fran and Curtis Betzel and extended family; beloved friend of Marilith Smith and Bonita Martin. Jeanette was a choreographer who taught many people how to dance; she was a champion crafter who won many awards at the Maryland State Fair; she loved hummingbirds and spending time with her family and friendsRelatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Parkwood Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now