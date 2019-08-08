Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Jeanette M. Spedden Notice
On August 5, 2019; Jeanette M. Spedden (nee Crawford); beloved wife of the late William R. Spedden, Sr.; devoted mother of Diane Harrison (Rich), Carolyn Spedden (Mike Field), Laura Case (Josh) and William R. Spedden, Jr. (Susan); dear sister of the late Arthur Crawford, Jr. and the late Joan Crawford: loving grandmother of Tim, Jessie, Scott, Jenny, Will, Katie, Sophie and Emily.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 8601 Valleyfield Rd., Lutherville-Timonium, Md. 21093 or http://www2.heart.org/goto/jeanettespedden
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019
