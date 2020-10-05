Jeanette Marie
Baldwin (Hardy), age 68, of Monkton, Maryland, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home in Monkton. Born May 15, 1952 in Montgomery County, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late John William Hardy (Bill) and late Doris DeMeritt Hardy. Jeanette received her B.A. in Mathematics from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) in 1974 and Registered Records Administrator certification from the Public Health Service in 1975.
Jeanette was the beloved wife of Ronald L. Baldwin with whom she shared 44 years of marriage. Jeanette and Ron resided in Monkton, Maryland from 1984 to present where she worked in administration at Ashland Preschool Center (1989-2018) while raising their two daughters. A longtime member of the Ashland Presbyterian Church, Jeanette was an Elder and choir/praise team member.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Baldwin (Ron); daughter, Julia M. Taylor of Breckenridge, CO (husband Brian), daughter, Laura M. Scharle of Ocean Pines, MD (husband Brian); and grandson, Patrick Thomas Scharle, age 4. Jeanette is also survived by one sister, Margaret Hardy of Severna Park, MD; and was preceded in death by one sibling, Thomas Hardy.
Jeanette loved to walk and hike in the Gunpowder State Park and enjoyed hiking with her daughters when visiting them. Wildflowers were a source of joy for her throughout her life. Grandson Patrick was a source of great joy and a reason for living over the last four years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the following online memorial fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jeanette-baldwin-memorial-fund
We will celebrate Jeanette's life socially distanced this coming week. If interested, please email MemorialForJeanette@gmail.com with the number in your party and we will respond with details.
Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915.