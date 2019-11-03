|
Pfaff, Jeanette "Jeanie" 67, of Richmond, died October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Moeller. Jeanie is survived by her son, Lucas Pfaff and his wife, Laura Harrison; her father, Alvin W. Moeller; and siblings, David Moeller, Joanne West and her husband, Anthony, Michael Moeller and his wife, Diane Perdue and Bonnie Moeller. Jeanie was a pharmacist for 30 years in the Washington, D.C. area, working for Peoples Drug and CVS. She found her calling assisting women in domestic violence shelters with their prescription needs. She spent her retirement years in Richmond, Va., with her son and daughter-in-law, developing a love for arts and crafts and Hallmark movies. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor Shelter of Richmond, Va., The Richmond Animal Care and Control Foundation or , Virginia Chapter.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019