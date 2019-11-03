Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Pfaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Pfaff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Pfaff Notice
Pfaff, Jeanette "Jeanie" 67, of Richmond, died October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Moeller. Jeanie is survived by her son, Lucas Pfaff and his wife, Laura Harrison; her father, Alvin W. Moeller; and siblings, David Moeller, Joanne West and her husband, Anthony, Michael Moeller and his wife, Diane Perdue and Bonnie Moeller. Jeanie was a pharmacist for 30 years in the Washington, D.C. area, working for Peoples Drug and CVS. She found her calling assisting women in domestic violence shelters with their prescription needs. She spent her retirement years in Richmond, Va., with her son and daughter-in-law, developing a love for arts and crafts and Hallmark movies. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Safe Harbor Shelter of Richmond, Va., The Richmond Animal Care and Control Foundation or , Virginia Chapter.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -