Jeanette Rose Hastings



Jeanette Rose Hastings, age 79, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on June 15, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates - Forest Hill in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Thelma (Schultz) Pettit and wife of the late Thomas Hastings. She was a graduate of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, then worked for the State of Maryland as an administrative assistant for the Drug & Alcohol Division, from which she retired. Jeanette was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter and had served as Past Matron.



Mrs. Hastings is survived by cousin, Gail Henderson of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Delta, PA.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, Fallston, MD on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 12-1 pm followed by a service at 1 at the church. Interment will take place in Parkwood Cemetery & Mausoleum.



Those who desire may send memorial contributions to: Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 621 Old Fallston Road, P.O. Box 55, Fallston, MD 21047.



Those who desire may send memorial contributions to: Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 621 Old Fallston Road, P.O. Box 55, Fallston, MD 21047.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.