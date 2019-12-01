Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Jeanette W. Shrader

Jeanette W. Shrader Notice
On November 27, 2019, Jeanette Williams Shrader, passed away peacefully, 83 of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved wife of Thomas J. Shrader; cherished mother of Anthony Shrader and his wife, Michelle, Theresa Shrader, Timothy Shrader, Wayne Shrader, Michele Pasqualone and the late David Shrader; devoted grandmother and great grandmother.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jeanette's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm where a prayer service will be celebrated on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment: Parkwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
