|
|
On November 27, 2019, Jeanette Williams Shrader, passed away peacefully, 83 of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved wife of Thomas J. Shrader; cherished mother of Anthony Shrader and his wife, Michelle, Theresa Shrader, Timothy Shrader, Wayne Shrader, Michele Pasqualone and the late David Shrader; devoted grandmother and great grandmother.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jeanette's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Tuesday December 3, 2019 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm where a prayer service will be celebrated on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment: Parkwood Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019