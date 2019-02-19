|
|
On February 16, Jeanne B. Cora, beloved wife of Donald E. Cora; devoted mother of Michael K. Cora (Gina), Mary C. Worth (James), and Paul B. Cora; cherished grandmother of Julia Thompson, Mollie Cora, Kevin Skrabacz, Emily Worth, and Sean Worth; dear sister of Charles R. Bennett of Palatine, IL, and Arlene Tummino of Frostburg, MD.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, on Thursday from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave, on Friday at 10 AM. Interment following at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defend Life, PO Box 5427, Baltimore, MD 21285. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019